Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at Cajun Field. Louisiana is a 1-point underdog.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -1 -

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Mountaineers score 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22.8).

Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Mountaineers collect 481.4 yards per game, 74.2 more yards than the 407.2 the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup.

In games that Appalachian State piles up over 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread once this season.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 8.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Mountaineers give up (20.0).

Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 395.0 yards per game, 30.2 more yards than the 364.8 the Mountaineers allow.

When Louisiana amasses more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have four giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have seven takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats