Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is 69.5 for the contest.

Odds for Louisville vs. Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -2.5 69.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points only twice this season.

Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 69.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 3.1 points higher than the combined 66.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 13.7 points more than the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 63.6, 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 69.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals average 4.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Cavaliers allow (27.6).

Louisville is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.6 points.

The Cardinals rack up 442.8 yards per game, 30 more yards than the 412.8 the Cavaliers give up per matchup.

In games that Louisville picks up more than 412.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (3).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Cavaliers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cavaliers average 34.2 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinals surrender (28.2).

When Virginia records more than 28.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cavaliers average 91.2 more yards per game (526) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (434.8).

Virginia is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 434.8 yards.

This year the Cavaliers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Cardinals' takeaways (6).

Season Stats