Oddsmakers massively favor the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is favored by 21 points. A total of 63.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Marshall vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -21 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 63.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.6, is 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.3 points greater than the 56.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 56.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 9.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Thundering Herd are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Thundering Herd rack up 6.4 more points per game (37.8) than the Monarchs give up (31.4).

When Marshall puts up more than 31.4 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 221.6 more yards per game (540.2) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (318.6).

Marshall is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 318.6 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (3).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

So far this year Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Monarchs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 21 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Monarchs rack up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Thundering Herd surrender.

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.8 points.

The Monarchs collect 51.6 fewer yards per game (352) than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (403.6).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 403.6 yards.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats