Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) are small, 1-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 59.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -1 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points or more just once this year.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 53.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.

The RedHawks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The RedHawks average just one fewer point per game (24) than the Eagles surrender (25).

Miami (OH) is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25 points.

The RedHawks average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (377.6) than the Eagles allow per matchup (390.8).

When Miami (OH) totals more than 390.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this season Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles rack up 7.2 more points per game (32.6) than the RedHawks allow (25.4).

When Eastern Michigan scores more than 25.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles collect 376.8 yards per game, just five more than the 371.8 the RedHawks give up.

In games that Eastern Michigan piles up over 371.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Eagles have turned the ball over six times, three more than the RedHawks' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats