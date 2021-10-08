Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker looks on during the fourth quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point favorites when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at SHI Stadium. The total is 51 points for this game.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -5 51

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in four of five games this season.

Rutgers' games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.6, is 16.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.2 points more than the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 55.1 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 51-point total in this game is equal to the average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Spartans have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Spartans put up 16.6 more points per game (37.8) than the Scarlet Knights give up (21.2).

When Michigan State scores more than 21.2 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Spartans collect 466.6 yards per game, 147 more yards than the 319.6 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.

When Michigan State picks up more than 319.6 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Spartans have three giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-1-0 this season.

This year, the Scarlet Knights have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This season the Scarlet Knights put up 9.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Spartans allow (20.6).

When Rutgers records more than 20.6 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights collect 78.6 fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Spartans give up per contest (428.8).

The Scarlet Knights have four giveaways this season, while the Spartans have eight takeaways .

Season Stats