Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh greets fans prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's seventh-ranked running game, meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and their 14th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Wolverines are 3-point favorites. The point total is set at 50.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Nebraska

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -3 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Nebraska's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 72.1 points per game, 21.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 28.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.2 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 55.7 points, 5.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Wolverines average 39.8 points per game, 24.3 more than the Cornhuskers surrender per outing (15.5).

When Michigan puts up more than 15.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Wolverines average 436.8 yards per game, 114.8 more yards than the 322 the Cornhuskers give up per outing.

Michigan is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 322 yards.

The Wolverines have one giveaway this season, while the Cornhuskers have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cornhuskers have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Nebraska's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Cornhuskers score 19.5 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolverines surrender (12.8).

Nebraska is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 12.8 points.

The Cornhuskers average 503.7 yards per game, 217.9 more yards than the 285.8 the Wolverines allow.

Nebraska is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 285.8 yards.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Wolverines have forced (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats