Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with an official during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-4) are double-digit, 10-point underdogs as they attempt to stop their four-game losing streak in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game's point total is set at 49.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points just two times this year.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.8 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 total in this game is 2.1 points higher than the 46.9 average total in Lions games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Vikings rack up 23.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Lions surrender per outing (29.8).

When Minnesota scores more than 29.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Vikings collect 382.5 yards per game, just 1.2 more than the 381.3 the Lions allow per contest.

In games that Minnesota totals over 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Vikings have two giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Lions have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Lions put up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Vikings allow.

The Lions collect 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings give up per outing (389).

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

This season, Vikings home games average 52.8 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

This season, Lions away games average 45.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

