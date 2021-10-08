Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-3) are big 19-point favorites on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the North Texas Mean Green (1-3). The point total for the outing is set at 69.

Odds for Missouri vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -19 69

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 69-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

North Texas' games have yet to go over 69 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.6 points per game, 13.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 66.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 69 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 60, nine points fewer than Saturday's total of 69 .

The 66.2 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 19 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Tigers average 35.8 points per game, 7.5 more than the Mean Green surrender per matchup (28.3).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 28.3 points.

The Tigers average 53.8 more yards per game (465.6) than the Mean Green give up per contest (411.8).

When Missouri amasses more than 411.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have nine takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Mean Green have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 19 points or more.

North Texas' games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

The Mean Green score 19.8 points per game, 18.2 fewer than the Tigers surrender (38).

The Mean Green collect 103.5 fewer yards per game (396.5) than the Tigers allow (500).

When North Texas piles up over 500 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Mean Green have turned the ball over six times, while the Tigers have forced 6 turnovers.

