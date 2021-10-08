Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) are a massive 31-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-5). The over/under is set at 63.

Odds for Nevada vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -31 63

Over/Under Insights

Nevada has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63 points just one time this year.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points higher than the combined 54.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 58.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 7.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

In Nevada's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 31 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Wolf Pack average 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 34.2 per contest the Aggies surrender.

Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 34.2 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 420.8 yards per game, 28.5 fewer yards than the 449.3 the Aggies allow per outing.

This year, the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, nine fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

New Mexico State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This season the Aggies average just 1.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Wolf Pack allow (24).

When New Mexico State scores more than 24 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Aggies average just 1.5 fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (355.3).

In games that New Mexico State totals more than 355.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (6).

Season Stats