Publish date:
Nevada vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) are a massive 31-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-5). The over/under is set at 63.
Odds for Nevada vs. New Mexico State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-31
63
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63 points just one time this year.
- New Mexico State's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points higher than the combined 54.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 58.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 7.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- In Nevada's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 31 points or more.
- Nevada's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Wolf Pack average 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 34.2 per contest the Aggies surrender.
- Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 34.2 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 420.8 yards per game, 28.5 fewer yards than the 449.3 the Aggies allow per outing.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, nine fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
New Mexico State Stats and Trends
- In New Mexico State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- New Mexico State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This season the Aggies average just 1.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Wolf Pack allow (24).
- When New Mexico State scores more than 24 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Aggies average just 1.5 fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (355.3).
- In games that New Mexico State totals more than 355.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This year the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|New Mexico State
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.2
24
Avg. Points Allowed
34.2
420.8
Avg. Total Yards
353.8
355.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.3
2
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
11