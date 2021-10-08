October 8, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off of the field after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-3) have an expected difficult battle to halt their three-game losing streak as they are 8.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 39.5.

Odds for Patriots vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • New England has combined with its opponents to put up more than 39.5 points just one time this season.
  • In 75% of Houston's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
  • Sunday's total is 4.9 points higher than the combined 34.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.9, 5.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
  • The 39.5-point total for this game is 6.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

  • New England has covered the spread twice this year.
  • New England's games this year have not gone over any of four set point totals.
  • This year, the Patriots rack up 11.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans give up (29).
  • The Patriots rack up 90 fewer yards per game (311.8), than the Texans allow per matchup (401.8).
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Texans stats and trends

  • Thus far this season Houston has two wins against the spread.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Houston's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • The Texans score just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots surrender (17.5).
  • Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 17.5 points.
  • The Texans collect 43.5 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Patriots give up (306.8).
  • This year the Texans have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Patriots' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

  • The average point total in Texans home games this season is 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
  • This season, Patriots away games average 43.0 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

