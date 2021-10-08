Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off of the field after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-3) have an expected difficult battle to halt their three-game losing streak as they are 8.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 39.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Texans

Over/under insights

New England has combined with its opponents to put up more than 39.5 points just one time this season.

In 75% of Houston's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

Sunday's total is 4.9 points higher than the combined 34.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.9, 5.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

The 39.5-point total for this game is 6.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has covered the spread twice this year.

New England's games this year have not gone over any of four set point totals.

This year, the Patriots rack up 11.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans give up (29).

The Patriots rack up 90 fewer yards per game (311.8), than the Texans allow per matchup (401.8).

The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Thus far this season Houston has two wins against the spread.

The Texans have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Texans score just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots surrender (17.5).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 17.5 points.

The Texans collect 43.5 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Patriots give up (306.8).

This year the Texans have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Patriots' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Texans home games this season is 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

This season, Patriots away games average 43.0 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.