The Washington Football Team (2-2) are just 2-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The over/under is 43.5 in this game.

Odds for Saints vs. Washington

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined for 43.5 points or more just once this season.

Washington's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of four chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 5.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 1.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 45.0 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.

Saints stats and trends

Thus far this season New Orleans has two wins against the spread.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Saints score seven fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team surrender (30.5).

The Saints rack up 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the Football Team give up per outing (417.5).

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Football Team score eight more points per game (25.3) than the Saints give up (17.3).

When Washington puts up more than 17.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Football Team collect just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342) than the Saints allow per matchup (349.3).

When Washington churns out over 349.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Football Team have five giveaways this season, while the Saints have eight takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Football Team are winless ATS (0-2) as 2-point underdogs or greater at home.

The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, equal to this contest's over/under.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.

Saints away games this season average 44.0 total points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

