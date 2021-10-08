Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Washington Football Team (2-2) are just 2-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The over/under is 43.5 in this game.
Odds for Saints vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have combined for 43.5 points or more just once this season.
- Washington's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of four chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 5.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 1.4 more than Sunday's total.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 45.0 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.
Saints stats and trends
- Thus far this season New Orleans has two wins against the spread.
- The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Saints score seven fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team surrender (30.5).
- The Saints rack up 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the Football Team give up per outing (417.5).
- This year, the Saints have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- The Football Team score eight more points per game (25.3) than the Saints give up (17.3).
- When Washington puts up more than 17.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Football Team collect just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342) than the Saints allow per matchup (349.3).
- When Washington churns out over 349.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Football Team have five giveaways this season, while the Saints have eight takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Football Team are winless ATS (0-2) as 2-point underdogs or greater at home.
- The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, equal to this contest's over/under.
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.
- Saints away games this season average 44.0 total points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
