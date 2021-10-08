Publish date:
North Carolina vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 0-0 ACC) are 17.5-point favorites when they host the Florida State Seminoles (1-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The game has an over/under of 64.5 points.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Florida State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-17.5
64.5
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina's games this season have gone over 64.5 points three of five times.
- Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 62.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 8.1 points above the 56.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 67.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.5 points, seven fewer than this game's set over/under.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- North Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Tar Heels have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.
- North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Tar Heels score 37.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Seminoles surrender per outing (31.4).
- North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.4 points.
- The Tar Heels average 87.2 more yards per game (497) than the Seminoles allow per outing (409.8).
- In games that North Carolina amasses more than 409.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Seminoles have forced (5).
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- Florida State's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Seminoles put up per game (25) than the Tar Heels surrender (25).
- Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25 points.
- The Seminoles collect only 15.2 more yards per game (385) than the Tar Heels give up per contest (369.8).
- Florida State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 369.8 yards.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, six more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (7).
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Florida State
37.6
Avg. Points Scored
25
25
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
497
Avg. Total Yards
385
369.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
409.8
8
Giveaways
13
7
Takeaways
5