The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 0-0 ACC) are 17.5-point favorites when they host the Florida State Seminoles (1-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The game has an over/under of 64.5 points.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -17.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 64.5 points three of five times.

Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.1 points above the 56.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 67.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.5 points, seven fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Tar Heels have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels score 37.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Seminoles surrender per outing (31.4).

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.4 points.

The Tar Heels average 87.2 more yards per game (497) than the Seminoles allow per outing (409.8).

In games that North Carolina amasses more than 409.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Seminoles have forced (5).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has one win against the spread in five games this season.

Florida State's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Seminoles put up per game (25) than the Tar Heels surrender (25).

Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25 points.

The Seminoles collect only 15.2 more yards per game (385) than the Tar Heels give up per contest (369.8).

Florida State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 369.8 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, six more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (7).

