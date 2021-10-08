Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 234

The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) are favored by just 1 point against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The point total for the contest is set at 47.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -1 47

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in three of five games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 7.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 38.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 52.8 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 55 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is eight points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Notre Dame has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Fighting Irish average 15.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Hokies surrender (15.3).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.3 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 33.9 more yards per game (361.2) than the Hokies give up per outing (327.3).

Notre Dame is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 327.3 yards.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Hokies' takeaways (6).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

So far this year Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in two chances).

Virginia Tech's games this season have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.

This year the Hokies score just 0.1 more points per game (23.5) than the Fighting Irish give up (23.4).

The Hokies rack up 331.5 yards per game, 37.9 fewer yards than the 369.4 the Fighting Irish give up.

The Hokies have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats