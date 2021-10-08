Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day runs along the field during pregame warmups before a NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Rutgers Scarlet Knights

A pair of the nation's top passing attacks square off when the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's eighth-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 13 passing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavy, 21-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 71 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Maryland

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -21 71

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined for 71 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.

Maryland has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 71 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.6, is 6.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 28.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.0 points this season, 8.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 71 over/under in this game is 12.7 points above the 58.3 average total in Terrapins games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes rack up 23.4 more points per game (45.0) than the Terrapins give up (21.6).

When Ohio State scores more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Buckeyes average 555.6 yards per game, 217.2 more yards than the 338.4 the Terrapins allow per contest.

In games that Ohio State piles up more than 338.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year the Terrapins score 11.4 more points per game (32.6) than the Buckeyes allow (21.2).

When Maryland records more than 21.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Terrapins average 71.6 more yards per game (469.6) than the Buckeyes give up (398.0).

When Maryland totals more than 398.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats