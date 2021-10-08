Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
A pair of the nation's top passing attacks square off when the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's eighth-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 13 passing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavy, 21-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 71 points.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Maryland
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-21
71
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined for 71 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.
- Maryland has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 71 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.6, is 6.6 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 28.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.0 points this season, 8.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 71 over/under in this game is 12.7 points above the 58.3 average total in Terrapins games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- In Ohio State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes rack up 23.4 more points per game (45.0) than the Terrapins give up (21.6).
- When Ohio State scores more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes average 555.6 yards per game, 217.2 more yards than the 338.4 the Terrapins allow per contest.
- In games that Ohio State piles up more than 338.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have seven takeaways .
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Terrapins score 11.4 more points per game (32.6) than the Buckeyes allow (21.2).
- When Maryland records more than 21.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Terrapins average 71.6 more yards per game (469.6) than the Buckeyes give up (398.0).
- When Maryland totals more than 398.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Maryland
45.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.6
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.6
555.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.6
398.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
338.4
5
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
7