Oklahoma vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet in the 2021 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 9. The Sooners are 3.5-point favorites. A 63.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-3.5
63.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to put up more than 63.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82.2, is 18.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 43 points per game, 20.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63.5 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 59.0 average total in Longhorns games this season.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- So far this season Oklahoma has one win against the spread.
- The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Sooners score 38.4 points per game, 14.4 more than the Longhorns allow per matchup (24.0).
- Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.
- The Sooners collect 36.6 more yards per game (433.4) than the Longhorns allow per contest (396.8).
- When Oklahoma picks up more than 396.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have four turnovers, four fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (8).
Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas is 4-1-0 this year.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Longhorns rack up 24.8 more points per game (43.8) than the Sooners allow (19.0).
- Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.0 points.
- The Longhorns collect 152.0 more yards per game (472.8) than the Sooners allow (320.8).
- Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 320.8 yards.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Texas
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
43.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
433.4
Avg. Total Yards
472.8
320.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.8
4
Giveaways
5
9
Takeaways
8