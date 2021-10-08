Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) gains yards on a play in the first quarter of Satuday's game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet in the 2021 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 9. The Sooners are 3.5-point favorites. A 63.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -3.5 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to put up more than 63.5 points in three of five games this season.

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82.2, is 18.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 43 points per game, 20.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63.5 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 59.0 average total in Longhorns games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

So far this season Oklahoma has one win against the spread.

The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Sooners score 38.4 points per game, 14.4 more than the Longhorns allow per matchup (24.0).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.

The Sooners collect 36.6 more yards per game (433.4) than the Longhorns allow per contest (396.8).

When Oklahoma picks up more than 396.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have four turnovers, four fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (8).

Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 4-1-0 this year.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Longhorns rack up 24.8 more points per game (43.8) than the Sooners allow (19.0).

Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.0 points.

The Longhorns collect 152.0 more yards per game (472.8) than the Sooners allow (320.8).

Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 320.8 yards.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats