The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC) are 5.5-point favorites at home at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both squads feature high-powered running games, with the Rebels 10th in rushing yards per game, and the Razorbacks 18th. The contest has an over/under of 66.5 points.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -5.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66.5 points just twice this season.

Arkansas and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 66.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 73.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 21.5 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Rebels games this season feature an average total of 75.3 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 15.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Rebels put up 25.8 more points per game (44.8) than the Razorbacks give up (19).

When Ole Miss records more than 19 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rebels collect 266.5 more yards per game (549.3) than the Razorbacks allow per matchup (282.8).

In games that Ole Miss picks up more than 282.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Rebels have three turnovers, three fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (6).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Razorbacks score 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 26 the Rebels allow.

Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 26 points.

The Razorbacks rack up 416.4 yards per game, 45.1 more yards than the 371.3 the Rebels give up.

Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 371.3 yards.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats