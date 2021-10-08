Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC) are 5.5-point favorites at home at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both squads feature high-powered running games, with the Rebels 10th in rushing yards per game, and the Razorbacks 18th. The contest has an over/under of 66.5 points.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ole Miss
-5.5
66.5
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66.5 points just twice this season.
- Arkansas and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 66.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 73.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 21.5 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Rebels games this season feature an average total of 75.3 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 15.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Rebels put up 25.8 more points per game (44.8) than the Razorbacks give up (19).
- When Ole Miss records more than 19 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rebels collect 266.5 more yards per game (549.3) than the Razorbacks allow per matchup (282.8).
- In games that Ole Miss picks up more than 282.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Rebels have three turnovers, three fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (6).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Razorbacks have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Razorbacks score 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 26 the Rebels allow.
- Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 26 points.
- The Razorbacks rack up 416.4 yards per game, 45.1 more yards than the 371.3 the Rebels give up.
- Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 371.3 yards.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Arkansas
44.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.6
26
Avg. Points Allowed
19
549.3
Avg. Total Yards
416.4
371.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
282.8
3
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
6