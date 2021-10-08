Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup against the Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. A total of 59 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -3.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 59 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.

The 46.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

Beavers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 59-point over/under for this game is 0.6 points below the 59.6 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Beavers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Beavers rack up 11 more points per game (36) than the Cougars allow (25).

Oregon State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25 points.

The Beavers average 50.8 more yards per game (436.8) than the Cougars allow per contest (386).

In games that Oregon State amasses over 386 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Beavers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (11).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Cougars score 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Beavers give up.

Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Cougars collect 350.2 yards per game, only nine fewer than the 359.2 the Beavers give up.

In games that Washington State totals more than 359.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats