Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) are slight, 0.5-point underdogs as they aim to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. An over/under of 39.5 is set in the game.
Odds for Broncos vs. Steelers
Over/under insights
- Denver and its opponents have combined for 39.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 37.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Broncos games this season is 43.1, 3.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 6.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 0.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Denver's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.
- The Broncos rack up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 per contest the Steelers give up.
- Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.3 points.
- The Broncos average 353.8 yards per game, only four fewer than the 357.8 the Steelers allow per outing.
- Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 357.8 yards.
- The Broncos have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Steelers.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- The Steelers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 0.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Pittsburgh's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.
- The Steelers score 16.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the Broncos allow (12.3).
- When Pittsburgh puts up more than 12.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Steelers collect 34 more yards per game (301.8) than the Broncos give up per matchup (267.8).
- Pittsburgh is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team amasses over 267.8 yards.
- The Steelers have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 0.5-point underdogs or greater.
- This season, Steelers home games average 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
- The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 0.5-point favorites or more.
- Broncos away games this season average 43.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
