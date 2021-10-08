October 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is brought down by a group of Green Bay Packers defenders during a game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) are slight, 0.5-point underdogs as they aim to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. An over/under of 39.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Broncos vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have combined for 39.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 37.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 43.1, 3.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 6.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 0.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Denver's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Broncos rack up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 per contest the Steelers give up.

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.3 points.

The Broncos average 353.8 yards per game, only four fewer than the 357.8 the Steelers allow per outing.

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 357.8 yards.

The Broncos have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Steelers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 0.5 points or more (in two chances).

Pittsburgh's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.

The Steelers score 16.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the Broncos allow (12.3).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 12.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Steelers collect 34 more yards per game (301.8) than the Broncos give up per matchup (267.8).

Pittsburgh is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team amasses over 267.8 yards.

The Steelers have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 0.5-point underdogs or greater.

This season, Steelers home games average 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 0.5-point favorites or more.

Broncos away games this season average 43.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

