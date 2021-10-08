Publish date:
San Diego State vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. New Mexico is a 19.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 42.5.
Odds for San Diego State vs. New Mexico
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Diego State
-19.5
42.5
Over/Under Insights
- San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.
- New Mexico and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.6 points per game, 11.1 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 45.8 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Aztecs games this season is 45.1, 2.6 points more than Saturday's total of 42.5.
- The 42.5-point total for this game is 8.6 points below the 51.1 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.
San Diego State Stats and Trends
- San Diego State has three wins against the spread in four games this year.
- This season, the Aztecs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.
- San Diego State's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- This year, the Aztecs rack up 10.0 more points per game (36.8) than the Lobos surrender (26.8).
- When San Diego State records more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Aztecs average 378.8 yards per game, 29.6 more yards than the 349.2 the Lobos give up per matchup.
- San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 349.2 yards.
- The Aztecs have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Lobos have forced (7).
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this year.
- The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.
- New Mexico's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year the Lobos score just 2.2 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Aztecs give up (19).
- When New Mexico scores more than 19 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Lobos average only 11.3 more yards per game (300.6) than the Aztecs give up per matchup (289.3).
- New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 289.3 yards.
- This year the Lobos have turned the ball over seven times, while the Aztecs have forced 7 turnovers.
Season Stats
|San Diego State
|Stats
|New Mexico
36.8
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
19
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
378.8
Avg. Total Yards
300.6
289.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
5
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
7