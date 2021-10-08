Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. New Mexico is a 19.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 42.5.

Odds for San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -19.5 42.5

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

New Mexico and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.6 points per game, 11.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.8 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 45.1, 2.6 points more than Saturday's total of 42.5.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 8.6 points below the 51.1 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Aztecs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Aztecs rack up 10.0 more points per game (36.8) than the Lobos surrender (26.8).

When San Diego State records more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Aztecs average 378.8 yards per game, 29.6 more yards than the 349.2 the Lobos give up per matchup.

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 349.2 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Lobos have forced (7).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year the Lobos score just 2.2 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Aztecs give up (19).

When New Mexico scores more than 19 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos average only 11.3 more yards per game (300.6) than the Aztecs give up per matchup (289.3).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 289.3 yards.

This year the Lobos have turned the ball over seven times, while the Aztecs have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats