Two of the nation's best running games square off when the No. 24 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 0-0 AAC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 15 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Mustangs are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites. The total is 56 points for this game.

Odds for SMU vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total SMU -13.5 56

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56 points in three of four games this season.

Navy's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 54.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 68.6, 12.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.

The 46.1 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 9.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, SMU is 3-1-0 this year.

This season, the Mustangs have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Mustangs rack up 42.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the Midshipmen give up per outing (32.5).

SMU is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.5 points.

The Mustangs rack up 532.4 yards per game, 182.6 more yards than the 349.8 the Midshipmen allow per outing.

When SMU amasses more than 349.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (5).

Navy Stats and Trends

So far this season Navy has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Midshipmen have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Navy's games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This year the Midshipmen score 5.8 fewer points per game (16) than the Mustangs surrender (21.8).

The Midshipmen rack up 293 yards per game, 127.6 fewer yards than the 420.6 the Mustangs allow.

This year the Midshipmen have six turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (9).

Season Stats