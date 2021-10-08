Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Texas State Bobcats (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is a 3.5-point underdog. The point total is 52.5 for the game.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -3.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in a game this year.

Texas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.3 points per game, 3.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Jaguars games this season is 50, 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 52.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 60.8 points, 8.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

So far this year South Alabama has two wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Jaguars rack up 12.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bobcats surrender (36.8).

The Jaguars collect 69.5 fewer yards per game (365.5) than the Bobcats allow per contest (435).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Bobcats have forced (7).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Bobcats have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Bobcats average 24.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Jaguars give up (16.8).

Texas State is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Bobcats rack up 43.7 more yards per game (332.5) than the Jaguars allow (288.8).

In games that Texas State picks up more than 288.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bobcats have six giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have eight takeaways .

Season Stats