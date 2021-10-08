Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians argues a call with the referees during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Miami Dolphins (1-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 10-point underdogs in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The point total is set at 48.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in three of four games this season.

Miami's games have gone over 48 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.6 points fewer than the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.3 points per game in 2020, 4.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 48 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 44.5 average total in Dolphins games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Buccaneers put up 30.5 points per game, 3.2 more than the Dolphins give up per outing (27.3).

Tampa Bay is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.3 points.

The Buccaneers average only 11.2 more yards per game (399.5) than the Dolphins allow per contest (388.3).

Tampa Bay is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 388.3 yards.

This year, the Buccaneers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (6).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Dolphins put up 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).

The Dolphins collect 252 yards per game, 123 fewer yards than the 375 the Buccaneers allow.

This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over six times, while the Buccaneers have forced 6 turnovers.

Home and road insights

The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more at home.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 52.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (48).

This season, Dolphins away games average 44.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

