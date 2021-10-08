Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) jumps over TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 opponents at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 60.5 points for the game.

Odds for TCU vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total TCU -2.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

TCU has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60.5 points just two times this season.

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 10.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.6 points per game average.

The 58.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents score an average of 59.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.5 total in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 57.7 average total in Red Raiders games this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU is winless against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

TCU's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Horned Frogs score 35 points per game, 4.2 more than the Red Raiders surrender per contest (30.8).

When TCU records more than 30.8 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs rack up 44.5 more yards per game (431.5) than the Red Raiders allow per matchup (387).

TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 387 yards.

The Horned Frogs have six giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have seven takeaways .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Red Raiders rack up 35.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Horned Frogs surrender (27.3).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.3 points.

The Red Raiders collect 40.8 more yards per game (437.8) than the Horned Frogs allow per outing (397).

Texas Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 397 yards.

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (6).

Season Stats