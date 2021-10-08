Publish date:
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) are an underdog by 4.5 points as they try to break a four-game skid in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The contest has a point total set at 49.
Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in three of four games this season.
- Jacksonville's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 42.3 points per game, 6.7 less than the total in this contest.
- The 56.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.6 more than the 49 over/under in this contest.
- Titans games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Titans have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Titans rack up 23.8 points per game, five fewer than the Jaguars allow per contest (28.8).
- The Titans collect 24 fewer yards per game (394.5) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (418.5).
- In games that Tennessee churns out more than 418.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Titans have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Jaguars have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This year the Jaguars rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Titans allow (27.8).
- The Jaguars rack up 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans give up (358.3).
- Jacksonville is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 358.3 yards.
- This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, seven more than the Titans' takeaways (2).
Home and road insights
- Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
- The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.
- Titans away games this season average 49.3 total points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (49).
