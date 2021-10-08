Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) pulls in a catch during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 005

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) are an underdog by 4.5 points as they try to break a four-game skid in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The contest has a point total set at 49.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in three of four games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 42.3 points per game, 6.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 56.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.6 more than the 49 over/under in this contest.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Titans have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Titans rack up 23.8 points per game, five fewer than the Jaguars allow per contest (28.8).

The Titans collect 24 fewer yards per game (394.5) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (418.5).

In games that Tennessee churns out more than 418.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has covered the spread one time this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year the Jaguars rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Titans allow (27.8).

The Jaguars rack up 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans give up (358.3).

Jacksonville is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 358.3 yards.

This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, seven more than the Titans' takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.

Titans away games this season average 49.3 total points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (49).

