Publish date:
Tennessee vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) will test their 10th-ranked scoring attack against the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 103 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Volunteers are favored by 10.5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 56.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tennessee vs. South Carolina
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-10.5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.
- South Carolina and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 56.5 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 39.2 points per game, 17.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Volunteers and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has covered the spread twice this season.
- This season, the Volunteers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Volunteers average 23.4 more points per game (40.8) than the Gamecocks surrender (17.4).
- When Tennessee scores more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Volunteers rack up 173.8 more yards per game (474.4) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (300.6).
- In games that Tennessee totals more than 300.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 14 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tennessee at SISportsbook.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Gamecocks score 22.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Volunteers surrender.
- When South Carolina scores more than 21.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks average just 9.6 fewer yards per game (329.6) than the Volunteers allow (339.2).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 339.2 yards.
- This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Volunteers' takeaways (7).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|South Carolina
40.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.4
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
17.4
474.4
Avg. Total Yards
329.6
339.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300.6
6
Giveaways
9
7
Takeaways
14