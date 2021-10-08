Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) will test their 10th-ranked scoring attack against the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 103 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Volunteers are favored by 10.5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 56.5.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -10.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

South Carolina and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 56.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 63.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.2 points per game, 17.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Volunteers and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Volunteers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Volunteers average 23.4 more points per game (40.8) than the Gamecocks surrender (17.4).

When Tennessee scores more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Volunteers rack up 173.8 more yards per game (474.4) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (300.6).

In games that Tennessee totals more than 300.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 14 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Gamecocks score 22.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Volunteers surrender.

When South Carolina scores more than 21.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gamecocks average just 9.6 fewer yards per game (329.6) than the Volunteers allow (339.2).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 339.2 yards.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Volunteers' takeaways (7).

Season Stats