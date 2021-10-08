Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-2, 0-0 MAC) are 12.5-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup against the Toledo Rockets (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. An over/under of 52.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Toledo vs. Northern Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -12.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined for 52.5 points or more only one time this season.

In 60% of Northern Illinois' games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 58.8 points per game, 6.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.3 points above the 50.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 56.9, 4.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 3.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

In Toledo's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Rockets average 3.4 fewer points per game (30.2) than the Huskies allow (33.6).

Toledo is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.6 points.

The Rockets collect 22.4 fewer yards per game (396.8), than the Huskies give up per contest (419.2).

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 419.2 yards.

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Huskies have five takeaways .

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 3-1-1 this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Northern Illinois' games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Huskies score 28.6 points per game, 12.0 more than the Rockets surrender (16.6).

When Northern Illinois scores more than 16.6 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Huskies collect 79.8 more yards per game (377.0) than the Rockets allow per outing (297.2).

Northern Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 297.2 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats