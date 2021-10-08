Publish date:
Troy vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Troy Trojans (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the 19th-ranked run defense will host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the fourth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Eagles are 5.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 50.
Odds for Troy vs. Georgia Southern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-5.5
50
Over/Under Insights
- Troy and its opponents have not yet scored more than 50 points in a game this season.
- Georgia Southern's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.2 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 0.8 points under the 50.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 51.5, 1.5 points above Saturday's total of 50.
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 5.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Troy's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.
- The Trojans put up 10.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Eagles surrender (33.8).
- The Trojans rack up 337.2 yards per game, 165.4 fewer yards than the 502.6 the Eagles allow per outing.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Georgia Southern has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Georgia Southern's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Eagles score 25 points per game, eight more than the Trojans surrender (17).
- Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17 points.
- The Eagles rack up 396.6 yards per game, 130.6 more yards than the 266 the Trojans allow.
- In games that Georgia Southern amasses more than 266 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Eagles have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
23.8
Avg. Points Scored
25
17
Avg. Points Allowed
33.8
337.2
Avg. Total Yards
396.6
266
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
502.6
9
Giveaways
3
10
Takeaways
4