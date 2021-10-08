Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the 19th-ranked run defense will host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the fourth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Eagles are 5.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 50.

Odds for Troy vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total Troy -5.5 50

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have not yet scored more than 50 points in a game this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.8 points under the 50.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 51.5, 1.5 points above Saturday's total of 50.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 5.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Troy's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Trojans put up 10.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Eagles surrender (33.8).

The Trojans rack up 337.2 yards per game, 165.4 fewer yards than the 502.6 the Eagles allow per outing.

The Trojans have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has covered the spread twice this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia Southern's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score 25 points per game, eight more than the Trojans surrender (17).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17 points.

The Eagles rack up 396.6 yards per game, 130.6 more yards than the 266 the Trojans allow.

In games that Georgia Southern amasses more than 266 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Eagles have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (10).

Season Stats