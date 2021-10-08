Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) gets a pass off as he is reached by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jacolbe Cowan (93) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 914

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4, 0-0 AAC) are 3.5-point favorites at home at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium against the Memphis Tigers (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both teams have dynamic passing games, with the Golden Hurricane 23rd in passing yards per game, and the Tigers 22nd. The point total for the contest is set at 61.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -3.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined for 61 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.6 points per game, 1.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 65.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.6 more than the 61 total in this contest.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 57.5, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 63.4 points, 2.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.

This year, the Golden Hurricane score 10.0 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Tigers give up (32.2).

The Golden Hurricane average just 15.4 fewer yards per game (449.6), than the Tigers allow per matchup (465).

When Tulsa picks up over 465 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

Memphis Stats and Trends

So far this year Memphis has one win against the spread.

The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Tigers put up four more points per game (37.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (33.4).

Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.4 points.

The Tigers average 77.4 more yards per game (474.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (396.8).

When Memphis amasses more than 396.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats