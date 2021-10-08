UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The UAB Blazers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Protective Stadium. Florida Atlantic is a 4-point underdog. The game's over/under is set at 49.

Odds for UAB vs. Florida Atlantic

Favorite Spread Total UAB -4 49

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have scored at least 49 points just twice this year.

So far this season, 60% of Florida Atlantic's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.

Saturday's total is seven points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 45.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Blazers games this season is 51.4, 2.4 points more than Saturday's total of 49.

The 51.7 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 4 points or more.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Blazers put up just 2.2 more points per game (23.6) than the Owls give up (21.4).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.4 points.

The Blazers average just 19 fewer yards per game (371.2) than the Owls allow per contest (390.2).

In games that UAB amasses more than 390.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

In Florida Atlantic's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Owls score 8.6 more points per game (32.4) than the Blazers surrender (23.8).

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Owls collect 472.8 yards per game, 102 more yards than the 370.8 the Blazers give up.

In games that Florida Atlantic picks up over 370.8 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over six times, one fewer times than the Blazers have forced turnovers (7).

