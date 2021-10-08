Publish date:
UAB vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UAB Blazers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Protective Stadium. Florida Atlantic is a 4-point underdog. The game's over/under is set at 49.
Odds for UAB vs. Florida Atlantic
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-4
49
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have scored at least 49 points just twice this year.
- So far this season, 60% of Florida Atlantic's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.
- Saturday's total is seven points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Blazers games this season is 51.4, 2.4 points more than Saturday's total of 49.
- The 51.7 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 4 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Blazers put up just 2.2 more points per game (23.6) than the Owls give up (21.4).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.4 points.
- The Blazers average just 19 fewer yards per game (371.2) than the Owls allow per contest (390.2).
- In games that UAB amasses more than 390.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- In Florida Atlantic's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Owls score 8.6 more points per game (32.4) than the Blazers surrender (23.8).
- Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.
- The Owls collect 472.8 yards per game, 102 more yards than the 370.8 the Blazers give up.
- In games that Florida Atlantic picks up over 370.8 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over six times, one fewer times than the Blazers have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
23.6
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.4
371.2
Avg. Total Yards
472.8
370.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
8
Giveaways
6
7
Takeaways
7