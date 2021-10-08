Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn talks with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (3-2, 0-0 AAC) are 10-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the UCF Knights (2-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Bounce House. An over/under of 67 is set for the contest.

Odds for UCF vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Total UCF -10 67

Over/Under Insights

UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of four games this season.

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 73.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.1 points more than the 59.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Knights and their opponents score an average of 64.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 67 total in this game is 7.6 points above the 59.4 average total in Pirates games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

So far this year UCF has one win against the spread.

This season, the Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

UCF's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Knights put up 41 points per game, 11.4 more than the Pirates allow per outing (29.6).

UCF is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.6 points.

The Knights collect only 17.5 more yards per game (496.5), than the Pirates give up per outing (479).

When UCF totals more than 479 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Knights have five turnovers, seven fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (12).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Pirates have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Pirates put up just 1.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Knights give up (30.3).

East Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.3 points.

The Pirates rack up 74.1 more yards per game (441.4) than the Knights give up per outing (367.3).

When East Carolina churns out more than 367.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Knights have forced (5).

Season Stats