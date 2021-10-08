Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches game action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the UCLA Bruins (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Arizona Stadium. UCLA is favored by 16 points. The over/under is set at 61 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -16 61

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in three of five games this season.

Arizona's games have yet to go over 61 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.4, is 8.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.4 fewer than the 61 total in this contest.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 63.5 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 7.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 3-2-0 this season.

The Bruins have been favored by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Bruins score 35.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (31.0).

UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.0 points.

The Bruins rack up 429.4 yards per game, 65.6 more yards than the 363.8 the Wildcats give up per outing.

UCLA is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 363.8 yards.

The Bruins have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Arizona has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 17.0 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Bruins give up (28.6).

The Wildcats rack up 363.0 yards per game, 45.0 fewer yards than the 408.0 the Bruins allow.

When Arizona piles up more than 408.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Bruins' takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats