Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-5) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home FBS Independent matchup with the UConn Huskies (0-6) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The over/under is set at 57.

Odds for UConn vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total UConn -3.5 57

Over/Under Insights

UConn and its opponents have combined for 57 points only twice this season.

In 60% of UMass' games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 31.1, is 25.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 29.9 points lower than the 86.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Huskies and their opponents score an average of 54.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

UConn's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Huskies rack up 30.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Minutemen allow (47.2).

The Huskies average 270.2 yards per game, 247.4 fewer yards than the 517.6 the Minutemen allow per contest.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Minutemen have forced (5).

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Minutemen have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

UMass' games this season have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year the Minutemen average 25.1 fewer points per game (14.6) than the Huskies surrender (39.7).

The Minutemen collect 271 yards per game, 188.7 fewer yards than the 459.7 the Huskies give up.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

Season Stats