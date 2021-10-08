Publish date:
UConn vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UMass Minutemen (0-5) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home FBS Independent matchup with the UConn Huskies (0-6) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The over/under is set at 57.
Odds for UConn vs. UMass
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
-3.5
57
Over/Under Insights
- UConn and its opponents have combined for 57 points only twice this season.
- In 60% of UMass' games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 31.1, is 25.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 29.9 points lower than the 86.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Huskies and their opponents score an average of 54.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- UConn's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Huskies rack up 30.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Minutemen allow (47.2).
- The Huskies average 270.2 yards per game, 247.4 fewer yards than the 517.6 the Minutemen allow per contest.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Minutemen have forced (5).
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Minutemen have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- UMass' games this season have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).
- This year the Minutemen average 25.1 fewer points per game (14.6) than the Huskies surrender (39.7).
- The Minutemen collect 271 yards per game, 188.7 fewer yards than the 459.7 the Huskies give up.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).
Season Stats
|UConn
|Stats
|UMass
16.5
Avg. Points Scored
14.6
39.7
Avg. Points Allowed
47.2
270.2
Avg. Total Yards
271
459.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
517.6
10
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
5