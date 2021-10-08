Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) pulls in a reception past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 19th-ranked passing attack will hit the field against the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 13th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are favored by 3 points in the outing. The total has been set at 52.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for USC vs. Utah

Favorite Spread Total USC -3 52.5

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 61.4 points per game, 8.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 57.8, 5.3 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 48.8 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Trojans are 3-2 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

USC's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Trojans rack up 11.1 more points per game (33.4) than the Utes give up (22.3).

USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The Trojans collect 138.2 more yards per game (439.2) than the Utes give up per contest (301.0).

USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 301.0 yards.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Utes have forced (6).

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is winless against the spread this year.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Utes average 28.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the Trojans surrender (24.4).

When Utah records more than 24.4 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Utes rack up 366.5 yards per game, just 5.1 more than the 361.4 the Trojans allow.

This year the Utes have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (10).

Season Stats