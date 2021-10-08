Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a competitive game between C-USA foes when the UTEP Miners (4-1, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is a 2-point underdogs. The point total is 44.5.

Odds for UTEP vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -2 44.5

Over/Under Insights

UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 44.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 43 points per game, 1.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.1 points lower than the 51.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Miners games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 9.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 6.7 points below the 51.2 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Miners have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Miners score just two fewer points per game (25.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (27.8).

UTEP is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.8 points.

The Miners collect 387.4 yards per game, 52.2 more yards than the 335.2 the Golden Eagles give up per contest.

When UTEP amasses over 335.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (5).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year the Golden Eagles rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Miners surrender (23.8).

The Golden Eagles collect 22 fewer yards per game (288.8) than the Miners allow (310.8).

Southern Miss is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 310.8 yards.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats