The No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) are 6-point favorites when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. The over/under is set at 58.5.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -6 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points only one time this year.

Syracuse's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 19.5 points more than the 39 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents have scored an average of 63.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 7.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 3-2-0 this season.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year, the Demon Deacons rack up 17.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Orange surrender (20.8).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 20.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons rack up 444.6 yards per game, 160 more yards than the 284.6 the Orange give up per outing.

In games that Wake Forest amasses over 284.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five times, while the Orange have forced five.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 4-1-0 this season.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Syracuse's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Orange rack up 12.2 more points per game (30.4) than the Demon Deacons give up (18.2).

Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Orange rack up only one more yard per game (391.6) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (390.6).

The Orange have six giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 13 takeaways .

