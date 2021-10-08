Publish date:
Wake Forest vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) are 6-point favorites when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. The over/under is set at 58.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-6
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points only one time this year.
- Syracuse's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 19.5 points more than the 39 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Demon Deacons and their opponents have scored an average of 63.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 7.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wake Forest is 3-2-0 this season.
- The Demon Deacons have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This year, the Demon Deacons rack up 17.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Orange surrender (20.8).
- When Wake Forest puts up more than 20.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 444.6 yards per game, 160 more yards than the 284.6 the Orange give up per outing.
- In games that Wake Forest amasses over 284.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five times, while the Orange have forced five.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Syracuse is 4-1-0 this season.
- The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year the Orange rack up 12.2 more points per game (30.4) than the Demon Deacons give up (18.2).
- Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Orange rack up only one more yard per game (391.6) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (390.6).
- The Orange have six giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 13 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Syracuse
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
30.4
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.8
444.6
Avg. Total Yards
391.6
390.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
284.6
5
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
5