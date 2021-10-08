Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) in conference play on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 70.
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-3.5
70
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have scored at least 70 points only two times this year.
- UTSA's games have yet to go over 70 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.6, is 3.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 70 over/under in this contest.
- Hilltoppers games have an average total of 60.3 points this season, 9.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 10.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has covered the spread two times this season.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- The Hilltoppers put up 21.4 more points per game (39) than the Roadrunners give up (17.6).
- Western Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.6 points.
- The Hilltoppers collect 223.3 more yards per game (520.5) than the Roadrunners allow per contest (297.2).
- When Western Kentucky piles up more than 297.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (10).
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UTSA's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Roadrunners score 34.6 points per game, comparable to the 35 the Hilltoppers surrender.
- UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 35 points.
- The Roadrunners average 28.1 fewer yards per game (431.4) than the Hilltoppers give up (459.5).
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|UTSA
39
Avg. Points Scored
34.6
35
Avg. Points Allowed
17.6
520.5
Avg. Total Yards
431.4
459.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
297.2
3
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
10