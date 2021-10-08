Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) in conference play on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 70.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -3.5 70

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have scored at least 70 points only two times this year.

UTSA's games have yet to go over 70 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.6, is 3.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 70 over/under in this contest.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 60.3 points this season, 9.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 10.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has covered the spread two times this season.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Hilltoppers put up 21.4 more points per game (39) than the Roadrunners give up (17.6).

Western Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.6 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 223.3 more yards per game (520.5) than the Roadrunners allow per contest (297.2).

When Western Kentucky piles up more than 297.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (10).

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTSA's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Roadrunners score 34.6 points per game, comparable to the 35 the Hilltoppers surrender.

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 35 points.

The Roadrunners average 28.1 fewer yards per game (431.4) than the Hilltoppers give up (459.5).

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

