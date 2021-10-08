Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MAC opponents meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 11 points. The over/under is set at 58.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Ball State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -11 58

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 58 points only two times this year.

Ball State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.8, is 12.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.8 points more than the 51.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 60.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Broncos score three fewer points per game (26.6) than the Cardinals surrender (29.6).

The Broncos collect only 2.8 more yards per game (409), than the Cardinals give up per outing (406.2).

In games that Western Michigan totals more than 406.2 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Cardinals have forced (4).

Ball State Stats and Trends

So far this season Ball State has one win against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the Cardinals score just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Broncos give up (21.6).

Ball State is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Cardinals rack up only 8.2 more yards per game (308) than the Broncos give up per outing (299.8).

Ball State is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 299.8 yards.

This season the Cardinals have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).

Season Stats