Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Ball State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
MAC opponents meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 11 points. The over/under is set at 58.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Ball State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-11
58
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 58 points only two times this year.
- Ball State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.8, is 12.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 6.8 points more than the 51.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Broncos games this season feature an average total of 60.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11 points or more.
- Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Broncos score three fewer points per game (26.6) than the Cardinals surrender (29.6).
- The Broncos collect only 2.8 more yards per game (409), than the Cardinals give up per outing (406.2).
- In games that Western Michigan totals more than 406.2 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Cardinals have forced (4).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Ball State has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinals are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.
- Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year the Cardinals score just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Broncos give up (21.6).
- Ball State is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.
- The Cardinals rack up only 8.2 more yards per game (308) than the Broncos give up per outing (299.8).
- Ball State is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 299.8 yards.
- This season the Cardinals have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Ball State
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
19.2
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
409
Avg. Total Yards
308
299.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.2
2
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
4