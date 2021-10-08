Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. A 42-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -11 42

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have scored at least 42 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.2, is 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.2 points per game, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 47.6, 5.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 42.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 13.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has one win against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Badgers average 18.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Fighting Illini surrender per matchup (24.7).

The Badgers rack up 65.5 fewer yards per game (351.8), than the Fighting Illini give up per matchup (417.3).

The Badgers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (10).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 3-3-0 this year.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 11 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Fighting Illini rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Badgers allow (25.5).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.5 points.

The Fighting Illini average 101.5 more yards per game (350.5) than the Badgers give up (249).

Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team picks up over 249 yards.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (3).

Season Stats