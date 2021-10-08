Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. A 42-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Illinois
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-11
42
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have scored at least 42 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in three of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.2, is 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 50.2 points per game, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 47.6, 5.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 42.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 13.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- This season, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 11 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Badgers average 18.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Fighting Illini surrender per matchup (24.7).
- The Badgers rack up 65.5 fewer yards per game (351.8), than the Fighting Illini give up per matchup (417.3).
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (10).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Illinois is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 11 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Fighting Illini rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Badgers allow (25.5).
- Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.5 points.
- The Fighting Illini average 101.5 more yards per game (350.5) than the Badgers give up (249).
- Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team picks up over 249 yards.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Illinois
18.5
Avg. Points Scored
20.7
25.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.7
351.8
Avg. Total Yards
350.5
249
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.3
12
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
10