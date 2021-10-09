Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) and linebacker Caliph Brice (9) as linebacker Noah Bush (51) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents square off when the Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is favored by 5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the game.

Odds for Air Force vs. Wyoming

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have scored at least 46.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Wyoming's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.9 points per game, 22.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 39.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.6 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.4, 1.9 points above Saturday's total of 46.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 3.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Falcons have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Falcons average 34.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Cowboys surrender per matchup (23.3).

When Air Force records more than 23.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons rack up 109.2 more yards per game (444) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (334.8).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 334.8 yards.

This year, the Falcons have two turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread once this year.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cowboys rack up 17.9 more points per game (34.5) than the Falcons surrender (16.6).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 16.6 points.

The Cowboys rack up 368 yards per game, 82.4 more yards than the 285.6 the Falcons allow.

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 285.6 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats