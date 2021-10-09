Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Deantre Prince (5) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC) will test their 21st-ranked passing attack against the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 25 passing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored by 18 points in the game. The point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -18 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over 50.5 points in all five games this season.

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 69 points per game, 18.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 19.7 points greater than the 30.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 64.1, 13.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The 50.5-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Aggies games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 18 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Crimson Tide score 33 more points per game (45.6) than the Aggies allow (12.6).

When Alabama puts up more than 12.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 461.2 yards per game, 141.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies allow per matchup.

Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 319.8 yards.

The Crimson Tide have three giveaways this season, while the Aggies have four takeaways .

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Aggies average 23.4 points per game, 5.2 more than the Crimson Tide give up (18.2).

Texas A&M is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Aggies average 376.2 yards per game, 91.2 more yards than the 285 the Crimson Tide give up.

Texas A&M is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 285 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Crimson Tide have forced (8).

Season Stats