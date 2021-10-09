Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (4-0) are 5-point favorites as they aim to prolong their four-game winning streak in a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The total has been set at 48.5 points for this game.

Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points in all four games this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 48.5 points in three of four chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 61.8 points per game, 13.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.7 points greater than the 46.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2020, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 0.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals rack up 35 points per game, 9.5 more than the 49ers give up per matchup (25.5).

When Arizona puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 103.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the 49ers give up per matchup (336.8).

When Arizona amasses over 336.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (1).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has one win against the spread in four games this year.

San Francisco's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year the 49ers put up 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals give up (21.3).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 21.3 points.

The 49ers rack up only 18.5 more yards per game (375.8) than the Cardinals allow (357.3).

In games that San Francisco picks up over 357.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

This season, Cardinals home games average 50.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 5-point underdogs or more.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 47.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

