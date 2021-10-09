Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) are just 2.5-point favorites against the New York Jets (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The game has a 45-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Falcons vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Atlanta and its opponents have scored at least 45 points only two times this season.
- New York's games have gone over 45 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's total is 13.7 points higher than the combined 31.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.5 more than the 45 total in this contest.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.8, 3.8 points more than Sunday's total of 45.
- The 45 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 43.5 average total in Jets games this season.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Falcons rack up 19.5 points per game, four fewer than the Jets allow per contest (23.5).
- Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.5 points.
- The Falcons average 34 fewer yards per game (319.5), than the Jets give up per contest (353.5).
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (2).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Jets.
Jets stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Jets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.
- New York's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Jets average 11.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Falcons surrender (32).
- The Jets rack up 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.
- The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (8 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Home and road insights
- The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- Falcons home games this season average 48.0 total points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (45).
- Jets away games this season average 43.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).
Powered by Data Skrive.