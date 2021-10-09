Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates after a touchdown with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) are just 2.5-point favorites against the New York Jets (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The game has a 45-point over/under.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have scored at least 45 points only two times this season.

New York's games have gone over 45 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's total is 13.7 points higher than the combined 31.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.5 more than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.8, 3.8 points more than Sunday's total of 45.

The 45 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 43.5 average total in Jets games this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Falcons rack up 19.5 points per game, four fewer than the Jets allow per contest (23.5).

Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.5 points.

The Falcons average 34 fewer yards per game (319.5), than the Jets give up per contest (353.5).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (2).

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Jets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

New York's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Jets average 11.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Falcons surrender (32).

The Jets rack up 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.

The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (8 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Falcons home games this season average 48.0 total points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (45).

Jets away games this season average 43.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).

