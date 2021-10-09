Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is favored by a touchdown. A total of 46 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Ravens vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have scored at least 46 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

Indianapolis' games have gone over 46 points in just one opportunity this season.

Monday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.

The 47.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.3 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.6, 3.6 points above Monday's total of 46.

The 46-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.4 points per game average total in Colts games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has covered the spread two times this year.

The Ravens have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Ravens average just two more points per game (26.3) than the Colts allow (24.3).

Baltimore is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Ravens average 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts give up per outing (330.8).

Baltimore is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 330.8 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Colts have forced (8).

Colts stats and trends

Thus far this season Indianapolis has two wins against the spread.

Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Colts average 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Ravens surrender.

When Indianapolis records more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Colts rack up 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow (358.8).

This year the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.

Home and road insights

This season, Ravens home games average 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (46).

This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

