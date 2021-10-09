October 9, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is favored by a touchdown. A total of 46 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Ravens vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have scored at least 46 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
  • Indianapolis' games have gone over 46 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.
  • The 47.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.3 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.6, 3.6 points above Monday's total of 46.
  • The 46-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.4 points per game average total in Colts games this season.
  • Baltimore has covered the spread two times this year.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • The Ravens average just two more points per game (26.3) than the Colts allow (24.3).
  • Baltimore is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.
  • The Ravens average 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts give up per outing (330.8).
  • Baltimore is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 330.8 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Colts have forced (8).
  • Thus far this season Indianapolis has two wins against the spread.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • The Colts average 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Ravens surrender.
  • When Indianapolis records more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Colts rack up 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow (358.8).
  • This year the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • This season, Ravens home games average 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (46).
  • This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

