Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is favored by a touchdown. A total of 46 points has been set for this matchup.
Odds for Ravens vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have scored at least 46 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
- Indianapolis' games have gone over 46 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Monday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.
- The 47.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.3 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.6, 3.6 points above Monday's total of 46.
- The 46-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.4 points per game average total in Colts games this season.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Ravens have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Ravens average just two more points per game (26.3) than the Colts allow (24.3).
- Baltimore is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Ravens average 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts give up per outing (330.8).
- Baltimore is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 330.8 yards.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Colts have forced (8).
Colts stats and trends
- Thus far this season Indianapolis has two wins against the spread.
- Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Colts average 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Ravens surrender.
- When Indianapolis records more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Colts rack up 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow (358.8).
- This year the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- This season, Ravens home games average 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (46).
- This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
