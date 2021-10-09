Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) turns to run after a reception during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) will test their 13th-ranked running game against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 110 rush defense in college football, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bears are favored by only 2.5 points in the outing. An over/under of 44 is set for the game.

Odds for Baylor vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -2.5 44

Over/Under Insights

Baylor's games this season have gone over 44 points four of five times.

West Virginia's games have gone over 44 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67, is 23 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 35.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.6 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 54.5 points, 10.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bears have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Baylor has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Bears rack up 19 more points per game (37) than the Mountaineers give up (18).

When Baylor records more than 18 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears rack up 131.8 more yards per game (447.6) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (315.8).

When Baylor amasses over 315.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have four takeaways .

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Mountaineers put up 12.6 more points per game (30) than the Bears give up (17.4).

When West Virginia scores more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Mountaineers rack up 377.2 yards per game, 62.4 more yards than the 314.8 the Bears give up.

When West Virginia totals more than 314.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Mountaineers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have nine takeaways .

Season Stats