Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler looks on before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (2-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Akron Zips (1-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Akron is a 13.5-point underdog. A 46-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Bowling Green vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Bowling Green -13.5 46

Over/Under Insights

Bowling Green and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

Akron's games have gone over 46 points in all five opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.8, is 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 17.8 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 46-point over/under for this game is 9.8 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Zips games this season.

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

So far this season Bowling Green is undefeated against the spread.

Bowling Green's games this year have not gone over the total in five opportunities.

The Falcons put up 25.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Zips surrender (42.4).

The Falcons collect 175.2 fewer yards per game (277.0), than the Zips give up per outing (452.2).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Zips' takeaways (3).

Akron Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Akron has one win against the spread.

The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Akron's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Zips rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Falcons allow (21.4).

When Akron puts up more than 21.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Zips collect per game (336.8) than the Falcons allow (336.8).

In games that Akron picks up over 336.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Zips have six turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (8).

Season Stats