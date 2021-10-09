Publish date:
Bowling Green vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Bowling Green Falcons (2-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Akron Zips (1-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Akron is a 13.5-point underdog. A 46-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Bowling Green vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bowling Green
-13.5
46
Over/Under Insights
- Bowling Green and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.
- Akron's games have gone over 46 points in all five opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.8, is 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 63.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 17.8 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.
- The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 46-point over/under for this game is 9.8 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Zips games this season.
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- So far this season Bowling Green is undefeated against the spread.
- Bowling Green's games this year have not gone over the total in five opportunities.
- The Falcons put up 25.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Zips surrender (42.4).
- The Falcons collect 175.2 fewer yards per game (277.0), than the Zips give up per outing (452.2).
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Zips' takeaways (3).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Akron has one win against the spread.
- The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Zips rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Falcons allow (21.4).
- When Akron puts up more than 21.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Zips collect per game (336.8) than the Falcons allow (336.8).
- In games that Akron picks up over 336.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Zips have six turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Bowling Green
|Stats
|Akron
17.2
Avg. Points Scored
18.6
21.4
Avg. Points Allowed
42.4
277.0
Avg. Total Yards
336.8
336.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
452.2
7
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
3