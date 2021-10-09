Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 BYU Cougars (5-0) are 6-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Boise State Broncos (2-3). The over/under is set at 57.5 points for the contest.

Odds for BYU vs. Boise State

Favorite Spread Total BYU -6 57.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

Boise State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of five games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games have an average total of 55 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.5 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is five points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, BYU is 3-2-0 this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Cougars average 29.2 points per game, 6.4 more than the Broncos give up per outing (22.8).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Cougars rack up just 13.4 fewer yards per game (401.2) than the Broncos allow per contest (414.6).

In games that BYU amasses over 414.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 3-2-0 this season.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This season the Broncos put up 13.2 more points per game (32.6) than the Cougars allow (19.4).

Boise State is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 19.4 points.

The Broncos average just 0.6 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Cougars give up per matchup (379).

When Boise State piles up more than 379 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Broncos have eight giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats