The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) will battle to break their three-game losing streak as they are 3-point underdogs against the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. The point total is 45 for the contest.

Odds for Panthers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points just one time this season.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is two points greater than the 43 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 46.0 points per game in 2020, 1.0 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 5.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 3-1-0 this season.

This season, the Panthers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Panthers score 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per contest the Eagles give up.

The Panthers rack up 33.2 more yards per game (387.5) than the Eagles give up per contest (354.3).

When Carolina picks up more than 354.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (2).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles put up seven more points per game (23.5) than the Panthers surrender (16.5).

Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.5 points.

The Eagles collect 146 more yards per game (397.5) than the Panthers give up (251.5).

In games that Philadelphia picks up more than 251.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Eagles have two turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (3).

Home and road insights

At home, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or greater.

Panthers home games this season average 44.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 50.0 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).

