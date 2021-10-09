Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Dallas Dixon (6) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Desmond Little (59) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (1-4, 0-0 MAC) and the 16th-ranked passing defense will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 19th-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bobcats are 5-point underdogs. The total is 57.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Ohio

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 45.4 points per game, 12.1 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.2 points per game, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Chippewas games have an average total of 57.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.8 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Chippewas put up four fewer points per game (27.6) than the Bobcats give up (31.6).

The Chippewas rack up 460.6 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 419 the Bobcats allow per contest.

In games that Central Michigan totals over 419 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Central Michigan at SISportsbook.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Ohio has one win against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Ohio's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year the Bobcats score 9.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Chippewas give up (27.6).

The Bobcats rack up 60.6 fewer yards per game (341.8) than the Chippewas give up per outing (402.4).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Chippewas have forced (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats