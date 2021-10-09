Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a tight contest between MWC foes when the Colorado State Rams (1-3, 0-0 MWC) host the San Jose State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. San Jose State is a 2.5-point underdogs. A 45-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Colorado State vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -2.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.

San Jose State and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 41.8 points per game, 3.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rams games this season is 51.5, 6.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 13.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Rams have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

The Rams put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (20) than the Spartans give up (22.2).

The Rams average only 15.4 more yards per game (369) than the Spartans give up per outing (353.6).

When Colorado State churns out more than 353.6 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (3).

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Spartans rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Rams surrender (24).

When San Jose State scores more than 24 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up only 1.9 more yards per game (346.2) than the Rams allow (344.3).

When San Jose State totals over 344.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over eight more times (10 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats