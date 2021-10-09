Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) are touchdown favorites as they try to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 52.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in three of four games this season.

New York's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 52.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 3.9 points more than the 48.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2020, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' four games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Dallas has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys average 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants allow (23.8).

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 420.8 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 382 the Giants give up per matchup.

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 382 yards.

The Cowboys have three giveaways this season, while the Giants have four takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

New York's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Giants score 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).

When New York records more than 24.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants rack up 384 yards per game, only 12.3 fewer than the 396.3 the Cowboys allow.

The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

The average total in Giants away games this season is 42.0 points, 10.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

