Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) are touchdown favorites as they try to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 52.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in three of four games this season.
- New York's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 52.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 3.9 points more than the 48.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2020, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- In Dallas' four games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Dallas has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cowboys average 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants allow (23.8).
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.8 points.
- The Cowboys collect 420.8 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 382 the Giants give up per matchup.
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 382 yards.
- The Cowboys have three giveaways this season, while the Giants have four takeaways.
Giants stats and trends
- Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- New York's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Giants score 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).
- When New York records more than 24.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Giants rack up 384 yards per game, only 12.3 fewer than the 396.3 the Cowboys allow.
- The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
- The average total in Giants away games this season is 42.0 points, 10.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
